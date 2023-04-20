BREAKING: Fabio Paratici appeal REJECTED by Italian Olympic Commission

There’s breaking news out of Italy just in the past few minutes — Tottenham Hotspur Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici has had is appeal REJECTED by the Italian Olympic Commission.

The College of Guarantee of Sport has officially rejected the appeal of Spurs director Tottenham Fabio Paratici. ⚪️ #THFC pic.twitter.com/qB9dGsFXVa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2023

This means that his 18 month ban from Italian football, and vis a vis, all of football after the sanctions were expanded by FIFA, will now go into effect fully.

There’s still one big question that remains — is this enough for Daniel Levy to pull the trigger and let him go? It should be. Italian sports officials have had their say, he’s appealed his punishment, and his appeal has been rejected. I suppose that there’s always the chance that he could now pivot to appealing FIFA’s decision to expand the sanctions globally. But honestly, just not being able to work in Italy, the area where he has the most experience and knowledge, should make this ruling disqualifying.

We’ll have to wait to see if and when Tottenham Hotspur choose to make a statement about Paratici’s future, but really I don’t think there’s much of a choice now. For a while we were saying: Let Don Fabio cook. Now, he’s just cooked.