DONE DEAL: Spurs Women defender Molly Bartrip signs new deal

Spurs Women central defender Molly Bartrip has signed a new deal that will keep her at the club until 2025.

We are delighted to announce @mollybarts has signed a new contract with the Club — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 20, 2023

Molly is only 26, but she’s a massive leader on and off the pitch. She’s been a solid presence in the back line since she joined in 2021. She also has a nice long pass in her locker, the ability to deliver on set pieces, and the occasional wondergoal. Molly has also been outspoken about her history with an eating disorder, and how it’s driven her to advocate for wellness and mental health in sport.

"We’ve got objective data that backs up that she’s one of our most consistent performers."



️ Vicky Jepson on Molly Bartrip's new contract. — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 20, 2023

Spurs’ defense has been, well, disastrous at times this year, but Molly has been a bright spot within all the mess. There are a lot of personnel issues that need addressing, and tying down one of our most consistent performers is a great start. It’s just one more issue we don’t need to solve come summertime.

As an aside, it is interesting to hear Jepson cite “objective data” in her assessment of Molly’s consistency–I could’ve sworn this club was being run based on vibes alone. But that’s neither here nor there. I’m personally thrilled to see Molly extend her time at Spurs, and I hope we get to see her shine in a more stable back line next season.

If you want to love her even more, have a look at her Players’ Tribune piece, and her interview with us at N17 Women. She’s a real gem.