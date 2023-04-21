The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for [Day of the Week], April 21

good morning everyone! your hoddler-in-chief is BACK. And a huge thank-you to Menno for filling in for me.

Your HIC is back hoddling after a handful of days in the United Arab Emirates, just a short 12.5 hour direct flight from Washington Dulles Airport (and a not-as-short 13.5 hour return flight).

I have to be honest. With all these flights and timezones (the UAE is eight hours ahead of Eastern Time, and 11 hours ahead of my hometown in California) I lost track of what days and times things are right now.

Waking up at 6am and following the Phoenix Suns’ tipoff against the Los Angeles Clippers is a trippy feeling. That’s like 7pm/8pm PST. And there were plenty of baseball games, hockey games and basketball games still going on after I ate breakfast. Fantasy baseball has been a nightmare.

The only positive is that it’s good to know Spurs are just as disappointing to watch in Abu Dhabi as they are in Washington (ok I know it’s Arlington but please, guys, let’s stop with this. How many more times must I clarify?).I left the bar at the 77th minute to make an unexpected late-night trip to Dubai.

But it’s kind of weird, isn’t it.

Yesterday (Wednesday), I flew 13.5 hours from Abu Dhabi to Washington Dulles. And when I landed it was today (Thursday) in Abu Dhabi, but I still have to live the rest of yesterday (Wednesday) in Washington and ended up falling asleep while watching this week’s episode (Sunday) of Succession.

Meanwhile, this all comes after I had tried to acclimate to the time change in Abu Dhabi. So where I landed in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening I would be eating my second breakfast in Washington (see above for Arlington explanation). But when I flew from Dulles to Abu Dhabi it was already Friday morning in Abu Dhabi. Trippy!

All this is to say - timezones are weird, huh? So discombobulated your HIC is that he earlier wrote today that it is “Wednesday”.

So I have to admit. I don’t really know what day it is today (day of the week here). And I had planned on going to Record Store Day this weekend (I think Sunday???) but you know what? I’m very tired.

So here is your hoddle. If anyone can tell me the day, I’d appreciate it.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Friday I’m In Love, by The Cure

And now for your links:

