Fabrizio: Nagelsmann not interested in Chelsea job

Imma just going to drop this out in the open right away: according to Fabrizio Romano, Julian Nagelsmann has withdrawn his name for consideration for the vacant Chelsea managerial position.

EXCLUSIVE: Julian Nagelsmann has now withdrawn from the race to become the new Chelsea head coach — it looks like it’s his final decision. #CFC



German coach is said to be no longer available after multiple round of talks.



Nagelsmann was top candidate for the job. pic.twitter.com/vkU5zcxISH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 21, 2023

Nagelsmann, as Romano puts it, was the top candidate for the Chelsea job, and all else being equal you’d have thought that if he had a choice between the two he’d choose the London club with lots of players, trophies, and a history of big spending. Fab doesn’t say what prompted Nagelsmann to turn down the Chelsea job, so maybe that’ll come out later.

Does this leave a free path for Tottenham Hotspur to go after Nagelsmann? It might! But it also might not. People close to Nagelsmann has hinted that he’s interested in the job (did you know that he might have once owned a Spurs shirt?) but there are likely going to be other high profile jobs open yet this summer, including Real Madrid and PSG. Maybe he’s just keeping his options open for something more high profile (or German).

But, also, maybe there’s a chance!