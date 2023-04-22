Saturday football open thread

Good morning, football fans! We have (almost) a full day of footy for you, starting with the early match — relegation-threatened Leeds play at Craven Cottage against Fulham. The late game was scheduled to be Manchester United vs. Chelsea, but was postponed after United won in the FA Cup quarterfinal over Fulham.
Here’s your open thread. The usual rules apply, etc. etc., yadda yadda yadaa.
Saturday Premier League match schedule
Fulham vs. Leeds
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), BTSport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Brentford vs. Aston Villa
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Crystal Palace vs. Everton
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Leicester City vs. Wolves
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: Peacock
Loading comments...