Saturday football open thread

Good morning, football fans! We have (almost) a full day of footy for you, starting with the early match — relegation-threatened Leeds play at Craven Cottage against Fulham. The late game was scheduled to be Manchester United vs. Chelsea, but was postponed after United won in the FA Cup quarterfinal over Fulham.

Here’s your open thread. The usual rules apply, etc. etc., yadda yadda yadaa.

Saturday Premier League match schedule

Fulham vs. Leeds

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), BTSport 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Brentford vs. Aston Villa

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Crystal Palace vs. Everton

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Leicester City vs. Wolves

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: Peacock