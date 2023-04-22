REPORT: Nagelsmann considering Tottenham job after rejecting Chelsea

Folks. I’m not saying you should start getting excited. Even so, here’s a rumor that’s pretty exciting! Christian Falk, a German SportBILD journalist, tweeted recently that Julian Nagelsman is now “concentrating” on the vacant Tottenham Hotspur managerial position.

Out of Manager-Poker at @chelsea: Julian Nagelsmann is concentrating now on @SpursOfficial Tottenham. Crazy constellation: he would then accept the job that his successor at Bayern Thomas Tuchel rejected (my new column at @caughtoffside) — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 22, 2023

This report comes on the heels of two new bits of info — first, that Nagelsmann had walked away from talks with Chelsea over concerns about the project and how he fits with the club, and second, recent stories that have shown an uptick in talks between Chelsea and (sigh) Mauricio Pochettino.

Falk, it should be noted, is very clued in to news from Germany, specifically Bayern Munich, so it would make sense that he’d have some insight into what’s happening with Bayern’s former manager. That’s what made my eyes widen when I read this tweet.

Now, we’ve already seen Nagelsmann walk away from one open position in the Premier League, so it’s obviously not a given that he’d consider Spurs a better fit. Also, there are two other big clubs that could be looking for new managers this summer — Real Madrid (if Ancelotti chooses to leave), and PSG. Neither, however, seem like particularly good fits for Nagelsmann, although money can be exchanged for goods and services, and both Madrid and PSG have more money than Tottenham.

But if Chelsea’s off the board, Spurs are very clearly the other best option in England at the moment, even with [waves at everything]. The irony is staggering — Chelsea making a concerted effort to sign Pochettino, whom Spurs fans still legitimately think of as our guy, might actually open up a lane for Spurs to sign ostensibly the best unemployed manager on the market. It’s wild, and I’d totally take it.