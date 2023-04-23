Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Don’t look now, but Tottenham Hotspur are not only trying to fight for Top Four, but now they’re trying to hang onto European football altogether.

Spurs go into Sunday’s match against Newcastle United knowing this is a crucial six-pointer for Champions League football, but Aston Villa and Liverpool are now charging up the table and the threat of dropping out of those precious European slots is suddenly a possibility. The trip to Tyneside today will tell us a lot about what to expect for the stretch run. Win, and Spurs are right back in the thick of things. Lose, and Top Four might be done. No pressure or anything, right? It won’t be easy, of course: Newcastle have given up the fewest goals all season, surrendering just 24 in 30 matches. It’ll take a great effort to get the result.

Lets get three points and get back in the race.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

St. James’ Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England

Time: 9:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM UK

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Streaming: DAZN (Canada)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!