Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham: Shambolic performance

It’s been 35 days since Antonio Conte’s rant after the Southampton game about this Spurs team. He was right then and he’s still right.

In a match that had a lot on the line, Tottenham folded like a lawn chair from kickoff.

Hey LeBron, how many goals did Newcastle score?

Hugo Lloris was subbed off at half with an injury.

You can leave that up for interpretation of what the injury is or when it occurred, but being a fly on the wall during halftime would have been something.

Fraser Forster came on for the injured Lloris.

Harry Kane scored to snap the Newcastle clean sheet, but Newcastle answered later on with a Callum Wilson tap-in. Wilson came on as a sub, something that should be thought of more from Tottenham.

Next game is Manchester United on Thursday....yippie