BREAKING: Tottenham Hotspur sack interim manager Cristian Stellini

Breaking news today — Tottenham Hotspur have officially sacked Cristian Stellini and the rest of his-slash-Antonio Conte’s coaching staff. Ryan Mason will assume responsibilities as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Club update from Daniel — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 24, 2023

Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the Board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine. Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well. Ryan Mason will take over Head Coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the Club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course. I met with the Player Committee today - the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support. COYS, Daniel

There were rumors, which we wrote on, that this might happen, but I confess I’m a little surprised to see that it actually has. This is now the second time that Mason has taken charge on an interim basis after he filled in following the sacking of Jose Mourinho two seasons ago.

Mason certainly knows the club and the players like and respect him. He is, in every way, One Of Our Own, though it probably comes at a bad time for him since he and his partner just had their first child a few weeks back.

It won’t get any easier for Mason — his first match in charge is this coming Thursday at home against Manchester United.