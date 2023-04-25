Tottenham announce Mason assistant coaching staff

Ryan Mason now has assistant coaches to the end of the current Premier League season. The club announced on their website that Mason’s assistants will mostly be drawn from the academy setup, but will feature one old hand who is returning to the club.

Mason’s top assistant will be former Spurs academy player and academy coach Matt Wells, who left the club a couple of years ago to join Scott Parker’s staff at Fulham and Club Brugge. Wells has been looking for work since Parker was sacked by Brugge this spring. Interestingly, Wells is also the grandson of Tottenham legend Cliff Jones, making him practically Spurs royalty.

The rest of Mason’s staff will be comprised from personnel already at the club, including Academy coach Nigel Gibbs, goalkeeping assistant coach Perry Suckling, and set piece coach Gianni Vio, the only remaining assistant from Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini’s staff.

Interestingly, Chris Powell and Michel Vorm were not included this time around, with no explanation as to why. Possibly neither were interested in the job, or perhaps they had other duties that were keeping them from committing.

Mason’s first match in charge will be this Thursday when Manchester United travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.