The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, April 26

we have to stop meeting like this ..

Well, here’s fitzie, back at the airport.

Only today we’re at Washington National Airport. Thankfully this one isn’t a morning flight and I get to have some hours of the day in sunshine before I’m trapped inside the Frontier Airlines aircraft.

So that is going to leave me with a good chunk of time to pass on a plane that I don’t believe has any televisions. No need. As I write this, I’m hoping to finish Crowded House by Agatha Christie so I can get straight away to the memoir Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (of Japanese Breakfast fame).

This is a lot of miles for your well-travelled HIC these past couple of weeks.

When I flew from the US to the UAE the other week I created a “sleeptime” playlist, a six-hour collection of songs that I like to listen to at night when I’m chilling or feeling kinda moody. It served me very well during two long, direct flights.

Today? I might shelf that for another playlist and this book! I’m excited to dig into it.

If any of you fine hoddlers have any tips on how you like to pass the time during flights, do let your HIC know. And hey - maybe these tips could be good for some of you all too!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Slide Tackle, by Japanese Breakfast

And now for your links:

Dan KP: Mauricio Pochettino’s expected appointment at Chelsea adds more pressure to Daniel Levy

The Athletic ($$) asks if Spurs an learn from Arsenal

Burnley clinch EFL Championship title at their arch rivals’ football ground