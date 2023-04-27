The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, April 27

good morning!

Some of you vinyl collectors may have hit the stores this past weekend for the annual Record Store Day, an event celebrating independent record stores.

RSD is booming for business with hundreds of exclusive titles and other deals released only for this occasion, leading to lines around the block for some of the more well known stores out there.

But - egad! - your HIC, an avowed collector, did not participate in RSD this year.

That isn’t because there wasn’t anything good (I had my eyes on Warren Zevon, Taylor Swift, Chet Baker, Stevie Nicks, the Ramones, Grateful Dead and plenty other releases).

It just so happened the this year’s RSD came only a few weeks after fitzie’s trip to Connecticut, and only days after his trip to Abu Dhabi. And the last thing I wanted to do two days after returning from the UAE was wake up at 3am and line up outside a storefront in the cold.

Besides, I already had a sort-of Record Store Day myself at my favourite record shop in Connecticut a few weeks back. It’s been a long time since I had last gone there and I certainly took my time.

When I go for records, I like to buy ones that are the following: imports or Japanese editions with obi strips, DJ or promo copies, original pressings, older colour variations and titles that aren’t in print/ are hard to come by these days.

In short: You won’t see me buying many newly released titles, though I try to get one every trip to keep the collection fresh.

Fitzie walked away with five records the other week, with his 2001 splatter-green edition of Village Green as his most exciting grab.

Your HIC’s latest record store haul:

The Rolling Stones: Collector’s Only (1980, French pressing)

The Beatles: A Hard Day’s Night (1980, Netherlands pressing)

Charles Mingus: Blues and Roots (Repress)

Grateful Dead: History of the Grateful Dead, vol. 1 (Bear’s Choice) (later pressing)

The Kinks: The Kinks are the Village Green Preservation Society (2001 EU, splatter green vinyl)

Fitzie’s track of the day: Fortune Teller, by The Rolling Stones

