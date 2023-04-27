Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United: Match Thread and How to Watch

With six matches to play, Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of capitulating to the point where they fall out of European competition completely next season. It does not get any easier today as Ryan Mason’s first task as caretaker 2.0 is to take on fourth place Manchester United.

We know things are a mess, but I cannot stress how important it is for Spurs to somehow find a way out of this mess and hang on to at least a Europa Conference spot. UEFA Coefficient points are crucial in maintaining good draws for the top competitions. Missing an entire year of that means future Champions League competitions lock you into Pot 3 or 4, guaranteeing some nightmare scenarios for draws. Granted, that’s something to worry about after this roller coaster of a season ends where we hope the tracks bring us back to the station and not shoot us out into the ocean.

Mason will be in charge for the remainder of the season while Spurs try to woo Julian Nagelsmann and convince him to take over a never-ending project in hopes that he has the blueprints to finish the damn thing. Expectations are still high, even with the mess that’s happened in the past several months, but United are not an easy squad to face. Any result here is good, and picking up three points would put Spurs back into fifth ahead of surging Aston Villa, who have picked up 26 of their last 30 possible points, and Liverpool, who were left for dead some three months ago and yet have made their way into the thick of things.

Lineups

Your starting line-up for tonight’s clash against Manchester United pic.twitter.com/uosrP8Jj3J — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 27, 2023

The team news is in — and @B_Fernandes8 starts for the Reds #MUFC || #TOTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 27, 2023

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 3:15 PM ET, 8:15 PM UK

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!