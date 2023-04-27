Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United: Community Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur came back from a 2-0 halftime deficit at home vs. Manchester United to earn a hard-fought 2-2 draw that, in truth, could’ve gone either way. Both teams had chances to win it, neither did in the end so the result seems fair.

That said, there are definitely things to discuss regarding player performances. Thought some players did well, others less so. What did you think?

It’s time to rate the Tottenham Hotspur players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

