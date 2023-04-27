Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United: the vibes are good in comeback draw

Well, it wasn’t a win, but it sure was a lot better than whatever that was at St. James’ Park. The Second Ryan Mason Era at Tottenham Hotspur didn’t get off to a perfect start, as Spurs were unable to engineer a win down 2-0 at halftime to Manchester United. That said, they did TRY. Pedro Porro scored in the 56th minute and Tottenham poured on the offense to find an equalizer, with Son Heung-Min firing home a Kane cross to equalize in the 80th minute. Spurs bunkered and withstood a late United rally, but the match ended a fair 2-2 draw.

Three points would’ve been fantastic, but at least the vibes were good! Here are my thoughts on the match.

Match reactions