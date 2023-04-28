The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, April 28

good morning everyone!
At the top of the week I had said that I may try going a few days or weeks (or maybe even the rest of the season) without watching any more Tottenham Hotspur matches.
After Sunday’s embarrassment, can you really blame me?
I said the men’s squad wasn’t worth watching anymore, and I stand by that still.
And so I won’t be watching Spurs this weekend.
Yes, it does feel strange. And there are a couple things that would make it compelling television for me. I’d love to see Ryan Mason on the touchline, the fan of his that I am. And I desperately want him to succeed. And I have more faith in him than I do almost every starter at the moment.
Not that it matters too much considering I’ll be flying back on Sunday morning, so I think I’ll miss Liverpool-Spurs. A built-in excuse!
But - but - I still do not think I would watch Spurs this weekend. Let’s give it a little bit of time.
How about you all? Will you be watching Tottenham this weekend?
Fitzie’s track of the day: What You Did, by Hannah Jadagu
