The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, April 28

good morning everyone!

At the top of the week I had said that I may try going a few days or weeks (or maybe even the rest of the season) without watching any more Tottenham Hotspur matches.

After Sunday’s embarrassment, can you really blame me?

I said the men’s squad wasn’t worth watching anymore, and I stand by that still.

And so I won’t be watching Spurs this weekend.

Yes, it does feel strange. And there are a couple things that would make it compelling television for me. I’d love to see Ryan Mason on the touchline, the fan of his that I am. And I desperately want him to succeed. And I have more faith in him than I do almost every starter at the moment.

Not that it matters too much considering I’ll be flying back on Sunday morning, so I think I’ll miss Liverpool-Spurs. A built-in excuse!

But - but - I still do not think I would watch Spurs this weekend. Let’s give it a little bit of time.

How about you all? Will you be watching Tottenham this weekend?

Fitzie’s track of the day: What You Did, by Hannah Jadagu

And now for your links:

Fitzie’s laptop is about to die so you are on your own for today