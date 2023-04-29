Saturday Spurs Women and Premier League open thread

Happy Saturday, everyone! I hope you’re still giddy from the positive vibes injection on Thursday. Hopefully we’ll continue that today, as Spurs Women could really use a win in WSL action today as they play Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon. Brighton and Spurs are both near the bottom of the table, so it has the feel of a real relegation six pointer. The last time these two teams faced off in October, Spurs rolled to an 8-0 away win. Then they went on a nine-game league losing streak. So, it’d be nice to get three points today. AND, the match is at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, so extra sweet.

There are also a few Premier League games to track, y’know, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Women’s Super League

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton

12:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. BST

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV: None

Stream: The FA Player

Premier League Match Schedule

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest

10 am ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Brighton vs. Wolves

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock