The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, April 3

good morning good morning — It’s time to see what April brings for our troubled Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur men:

It’s hard to believe the season isn’t over. It certainly feels it. At the very least, these remaining fixtures feel pointless. Even reaching the top four at the end of it all would feel me with nothing more than an apathetic shrug.

Still, somehow, there are 10 games remaining in the season. Beginning with a trip to Goodison Park today. I’ll watch it, inevitably, but will I put on the shirt? I don’t think so. If these players and this backroom half-a** it, why should I put in an effort?

Such is the disconnect this one fan currently feels with his club.

The trip to Goodison is only one of two favourable fixture facing Spurs this month - thought no fixtures this season seem all that favourable.

The boys face a gauntlet of Brighton, Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool this month that will likely determine whether or not Spurs will play in the Champions League next year.

Tottenham Hotspur men’s schedule: at Everton (April 3), Brighton (April 8), Bournemouth (April 15), at Newcastle (April 23), Manchester United (April 27), Liverpool (April 30)

Tottenham Hotspur women:

Another Tottenham squad, another managerless direction. The WSL season is coming to an end soon, and it can’t end soon enough for a womens’ squad that is now threatened with relegation.

The ladies only play two games this month, against Aston Villa on April 23 and bottom-of-the-table Brighton on April 30. Surely, three points isn’t asking too much right?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Fables of Faubus, by Charles Mingus

