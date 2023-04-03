Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

With the final international break of the season in the rear view mirror, Tottenham Hotspur’s remaining focus is to secure Champions League football for next season. That begins tonight at Goodison Park against relegation-threatened Everton. Spurs are currently fifth on the table, one point behind Newcastle United and Manchester United, but have already played one more match than both. That means every single point is as crucial as ever and dropping points from here on out can be a dagger in the chest.

Cristian Stellini is now the man in charge for the remainder of the season, and he has stressed the importance of every single match. Yes, it’s been a recurring theme just about every season but he’s not wrong. Dropping out of Champions League hurts, and we’d much rather be in the biggest club competition than watching from the outside looking in.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Goodison Park, Liverpool, England

Time: 3:00 PM ET, 8:00 PM UK

TV: USA Network (United States), Sky Sports (UK)

Streaming: DAZN (Canada)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!