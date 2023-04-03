Everton 1-1 Tottenham: Teams share a point after a dreadful performance

There is never an easy day when you support Tottenham Hotspur, and Monday Night Football was the latest example in a 1-1 draw with the relegation-threatened and scrappy fighting Toffees of Everton. Playing at Goodison Park and looking to leapfrog Manchester and Newcastle United into third in the table, Spurs went ahead thanks to a Harry Kane penalty, it was a poor performance, letting a 1-0 lead slip thanks to a late Michael Keane blast.

In the first half, Spurs went more than 30 minutes without a shot on goal, as Harry Kane’s missed header off an Ivan Perisic corner in the 16th minute left many in wonder about what's gone wrong with this team.

During the second half, things started to kick off when Abdoulaye Doucouré and Kane had a tussle after a foul. Taking the frustration of the match to the next level, Doucouré shoved Kane’s face with an extended lunge to draw a straight red.

Having the advantage of a man up for the final 30 minutes of the game, Spurs really didn't produce much, as the penalty Cristian Romero drew was the lone positive chance in the second half.

As Romero won the PK, Kane took matters into his own hands as he went head-to-head with England teammate Jordan Pickford, slotting his PK into his favorable left side to give Spurs the 1-0 lead.

A Spurs lead is known to wither away at some point and going against a Sean Dyche side, it proved accurate again as the 10-man Toffees took control of the game and made Spurs look like they were the ones who were a man down.

Cristian Stellini made only two subs in the game and they were both inexplicable — Davinson Sanchez and Lucas Moura for Clement Lenglet and Son Heung-Min.

Leading late in the game and looking for a second goal, Moura had a ball flicked forward that gave possession back to Everton and his high challenge to Michael Keane’s ankle drew a straight red. So much for the man-up advantage.

Hoping to give the Merseyside faithful a chance to be happy, Keane answered the call with a brilliant knuckleball from outside the box that left Hugo Lloris frozen and looking on.

Just when you thought that something positive could be taken out of the change in management, it was snatched away. Spurs left another opportunity to surge ahead of their top 6 foes by dropping points to another team in the relegation zone.