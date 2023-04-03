Everton 1-1 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha man I only saw the last 15 minutes of that match because I was on vacation with my family and I got home excited because I could watch the last 15 minutes and omg is that Davinson Sanchez wtf and IS THAT LUCAS what in the world lol of course we concede what is even this team

It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.