Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

It does not get any easier for Tottenham Hotspur with five matches to play.

Ryan Mason’s first match in charge this season was a tale of two halves, one in which Spurs looked a bit of a mess with lack of energy while the second half they looked like the Destroyer of Worlds at times. Mason-ball gave supporters something to enjoy for at least 45 minutes as the interim manager got his adjustments and substitutions correct, taking the match to Manchester United and putting them on the back heel.

While Top Four is on life support, the race for Europa and Europa Conference is alive and well. Today’s match will go a long way to helping us figure out who gets those spots, especially since the positions down to 7th will qualify for European play thanks to domestic cup results. Spurs have not won at Anfield since 2011 when Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric scored in a 2-0 victory. If Spurs somehow pull out three points, it will stop the Reds dead in their tracks on their run and give Spurs some much needed breathing room between them. That doesn’t address the surge from Aston Villa, but that’s a discussion for May 13.

Lineups

How to Watch

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Anfield, Liverpool, England

Time: 11:30 AM ET, 4:30 PM UK

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Streaming: DAZN (Canada)

