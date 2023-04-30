Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham: last-gasp Jota goal ruins epic Tottenham comeback

When Tottenham Hotspur went down 3-0 to Liverpool in the first 15 minutes, some of the visiting Spurs fans at Anfield started to leave the stadium. They ended up missing a hell of a match. Despite conceding three quick goals, Tottenham managed to battle their way back into the match. Harry Kane scored a first half strike to cut the lead to 3-1 at halftime, Son added another curling strike in the second half, and then in extra time, substitute Richarlison, who was cruelly denied a blatant penalty by match official Paul Tierney minutes earlier, scored his first Premier League goal of the season to level the score at 3-3.

Ryan Mason and his squad surely thought they could walk away from this match with a point, but Diego Jota, who himself shouldn’t have been on the pitch after kicking Oliver Skipp in the forehead, capitalized on a horrendous backpass from Lucas Moura to score and give Liverpool the 4-3 win.

God, that was bonkers. Here are my match reactions.

Match reactions