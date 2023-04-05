The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, April 5

helllo

I had planned on writing this hoddle about the cherry blossoms in Washington, then I ran out of time. Perhaps there’ll be one next week.

And so I thought I’d take it easy tonight and throw in a bunch of duck gifs. Ducks are pretty cool.

And then, as I went to grab the track for today’s TOTD, I encountered this video of Conan O’Brien talking with longtime associate producer Jordan Schlansky (do brace your ears for some fruity language):

S hlansky was a mainstay on O’Brien’s shows for years. And he even was featured in a hoddle some time ago!

Our deadpanned friend has never revealed to Conan - or us - what his exact job responsibilities were. Much to the consternation of the king of late night.

Does he finally give us the long-awaited answer in this interview? No. But we do learn a little bit more about how these two met! It makes for a fun, short exchange between the two and hopefully more clips of it are to come.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Door of the Cosmos, by Sun Ra

And now for your links:

