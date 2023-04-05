Tottenham Hotspur continues season ticket price freeze for 2023-24

Tottenham Hotspur released season ticket renewal information to supporters today, and contrary to previous reporting, Spurs have decided NOT to raise ticket prices for the 2023-24 season.

According to the release on Spurs’ website, Tottenham are keeping prices at the same level as they were last season, citing rising inflation and cost of living for supporters. Spurs have not raised season prices since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

We should like to take this opportunity to thank our Season Ticket Holders for their support throughout the current campaign. The focus is now on getting behind Cristian, the coaching staff and the team for the remaining games as we fight for the highest possible Premier League finish. Due to global economic events we, like all other sectors, are not immune to rising costs and disruption to supply chains, along with higher energy prices. We are, however, acutely aware that everyone is also currently impacted by the rising cost of living. With this in mind, and following consultation with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust, we can confirm that Season Ticket prices for the 2023/24 season will be frozen. — Tottenham Hotspur

Previous reporting by Matt Law in the Daily Telegraph had said that Spurs were “considering” a ticket price increase, never a popular move with supporters with a Tottenham season ticket being one of the most expensive in the UK. The least expensive regular priced season tickets in the upper portion of the North Stand starts at £807, with tickets in the East and West stands ranging from ~£1,200-1,800. Raising prices would’ve almost certainly caused a huge backlash among a large percentages of Spurs fandom, especially after what has been considered a disappointing season and with Tottenham currently without a permanent manager in place.

Nobody likes ticket price hikes, so this should be considered a major win for supporters and a signifier that maybe Spurs officials are actually reading the room. The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) also played a major role in advocating for a ticket freeze on behalf of Spurs fans this spring.