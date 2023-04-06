The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, April 6

good morning!

Every year we look for signs that winter turns to spring. Snow melts, temperatures rise. The sun sits in the sky late at night.

And, of course, flowers bloom.

In Washington one of the greatest, most glorious signs of spring is the blooming of cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin and East Potomac Park.

Though the Yoshino blossoms are fading, this year's #CherryBlossom story isn't quite over. The Kwanzan variety of cherry trees are coming into bloom. These gorgeous trees in East Potomac Park put on a breathtaking bright pink display. Learn more: https://t.co/0vtCawebkG

pic.twitter.com/fnMqsu0s8a — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) April 5, 2023

During ‘peak bloom’ these gorgeous trees paint Washington with a lovely pink-white. Peak bloom can last an entire fortnight.

This year the trees bloomed early, with peak bloom hitting March 22-25. Your HIC, lover of flowers,

But as the season brings gorgeous blossoms blooming, so too does it bring massive crowds thronging. And your HIC is not going to get tangled up in the thousands of people causing a raucous.

Fortunately there are some cherry blossoms near the Stop & Shop where I live. How fortuitous! And as I run down Mount Vernon Trail, after I pass DCA, I can see the cherry blossoms on the other side of the river.

They look more beautiful from afar, I dare say.

I still wanted a closer look.

At 9:30pm on March 27 I made the short drive from [INSERT LOCATION HERE] to the parking lot near Thomas Jefferson Memorial. First I was taken aback that the road I had intended to park on was closed. No worries!

What a great decision it was to look at these flowers up close, too. They were a bit more off-white at night, but illuminated wonderfully by the moon and lit-up monuments.

However you look at them, these little beauties are a sight to behold! They’re no orchid, but a wonderful view on a spring day or night.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Skiptracing, by Mild High Club

