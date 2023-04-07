The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, April 7

good morning!!

Once again, hoddlers, by the time many of you read this your much-miled HIC will once again be on the road. This time he’ll be heading to the great north, otherwise known as Connecticut, for the Easter Weekend.

Which reminds me of a hoddle some time ago - and that’s driving tunes.

A four-hour-plus drive requires good music if there is no company to be had. And as your HIC is driving solo along the New Jersey Turnpike (among other roads, highways etc) on Friday he will be in need of some good tunes.

I created my famous ‘Drivetime USA’ playlist a few months back, and it looked like it needed some updating. So I chucked in a whole bunch more tunes for myself to keep things fresh on the trip there and - more importantly - on the trip back.

Which reminded me again that I needed to update the Track of the Day Spotify playlist ... And after a few months it’s finally fresh — here you go!

Here’s a snapshot of the playlist so far:

Number of songs: 292

Total listening time: 21 hours

Longest song: Upper Egypt & Lower Egypt Medley, by Pharaoh Sanders (16:16)

Shortest song: Mystery Dance, by Elvis Costello (1:35)

Most featured artists: Charles Mingus (16 songs), Grateful Dead (7), Haim (6), Patti Smith (6), Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers (6)

Are there any music styles or artists you want featured in TOTD more often? Fear not, list them here!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Smoke, by Caroline Polachek

And now for your links:

Dan KP: Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi can deal blow to Spurs’ top-four hopes as Levy watches on

Old and new Chelsea meet with Frank Lampard’s return

Juventus handed one-match partial stadium closure after Romelu Lukaku racially abused by fans

ESPN ranks all 30 seasons of the English Premier League