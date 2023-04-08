Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton: Match Thread and How to Watch

Finding themselves on the outside looking in, Tottenham Hotspur’s margin for error is now as slim as it can be in the push for Champions League football.

Spurs currently find themselves three points behind Manchester United and Newcastle United, but both clubs have a match in hand. Any dropped points from here on out will hurt to a greater degree and scoreboard watching will be rampant down the stretch. Nipping on Spurs’ heels are today’s opponents, Brighton. Since losing Graham Potter, the Gulls have played well with Roberto De Zerbi at the helm, whom Spurs have been loosely linked to as a possible replacement for Antonio Conte.

We all hope for a strong showing today, so try to keep the faith and hope that Cristian Stellini can turn this group around.

Lineups

TEAM NEWS. Here's our starting XI to take on Tottenham today.



https://t.co/S3j1TIeLz3 // #BHAFC ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/uEAUnZkahP — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 8, 2023

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 10:00 AM ET, 3:00 PM UK

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!