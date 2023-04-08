Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Community Player Ratings

Holy moly. That match had EVERYTHING: two disallowed goals. A Son Heung-Min worldy for his 100th Premier League goal. Two managerial red cards. Italian-on-Italian violence. An inexplicable VAR no-call. And most importantly, three points for Tottenham Hotspur.

No way was that win deserved. Doesn’t matter. It’s time to rate the players. (IMPORTANT: I’m including both Cristian Stellini AND Ryan Mason in these ratings.)

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

