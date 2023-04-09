 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday football open thread

Football has risen indeed!

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
UK Daily Life 2021 Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Happy Easter to those Carty Freebirds who celebrate! On this day, where the observant celebrate the return of Christ, the rest of us celebrate another day with football to watch! It is also, one hopes, the day that Manchester City’s title hopes are resurrected from the dead. Here’s your open thread.

Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Liverpool vs Arsenal
11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST
TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock

