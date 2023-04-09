Happy Easter to those Carty Freebirds who celebrate! On this day, where the observant celebrate the return of Christ, the rest of us celebrate another day with football to watch! It is also, one hopes, the day that Manchester City’s title hopes are resurrected from the dead. Here’s your open thread.
Sunday Football Open Thread
Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Liverpool vs Arsenal
11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST
TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock
