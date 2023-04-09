Happy Easter to those Carty Freebirds who celebrate! On this day, where the observant celebrate the return of Christ, the rest of us celebrate another day with football to watch! It is also, one hopes, the day that Manchester City’s title hopes are resurrected from the dead. Here’s your open thread.

Sunday Football Open Thread

Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Liverpool vs Arsenal

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST

TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock