The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, May 1

hello everyone —-

I wasn’t expecting to watch Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. I even wrote two hoddles about it last week.

But here I am, writing about how I was suckered into watching parts of their match against Liverpool yesterday. To be fair, I was not expecting my aeroplane to land a good half hour early.

Just in time for me to find Spurs are down 0-3 after I touched down.

At my terminal at DCA, right before baggage check, I passed a bar that was showing the Spurs fixture. I had passed it by just as Sonny dribbled around Allison only to have his shot blocked near the line. At around 39 minutes later I think.

I walk a few extra steps, scroll through my twitter for Tottenham reactions and then find Harry Kane only scored moments later! I texted my friend: “If Spurs complete the comeback I’m never flying again”.

After grabbing my luggage and jumping into the cab, I furiously refreshed the Premier League app and Twitter for any/all updates. After about a 15 minute drive I arrive home, turn on the television.

Moments later - it’s Sonny!

Needless to say, the television remained on. Your HIC was exhausted and hungry after taking a 7am Frontier Airlines flight, but Tottenham were on.

Let’s not relitigate the final few minutes of the game. I will say, though, that this was the first time in months where I enjoyed watching Spurs.

Yes it ended in heartbreak. But sometimes we need to experience heartbreak to feel alive again.

Fitzie’s track of the day: I’ve Got A Crush On You, by Nat Adderley

And now for your links:

