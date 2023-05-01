Report: Spurs target Maddison will be sold this summer, even if Leicester stay up

James Maddison, Father of Our Country™, will be heading to a new team this summer, according to John Percy of the Daily Telegraph. That sale is now inevitable, according to the report, whether or not Maddison’s Leicester City side somehow manage to avoid the drop.

Leicester are currently 18th, five points above cellar-dwellars Southampton and one point behind Nottingham Forest, though the Foxes have a game in hand. It’s not a certainty that they’ll be playing in the Championship next season, but it’s very, very much a possibility.

That’s led to a lot of speculation about which Leicester players might get picked off by other Premier League clubs in the resulting fire sale, and Maddison has been linked with a move to Spurs for months now. Burt is reporting that Leicester are in pretty deep financial trouble after recording a loss of £92m on last season’s earnings report, and would request somewhere between £45m - £60m (which means probably closer to £45m). He’s entering the final year of his contract, and doesn’t appear to be eager to sign an extension, so this all makes a ton of sense.

Selling Maddison this summer doesn’t mean that he’s automatically coming to Tottenham, but he does tick a number of boxes for whoever will be managing Spurs next season. He’s a creative, exciting attacking midfielder, and while at 26 he’s probably just barely on the wrong side of the age curve Tottenham may want to target, he’d absolutely be a plus-add.

No doubt there are and will be other clubs that are interested in Maddison (I’m staring, unfortunately, directly at Newcastle) but I wouldn’t be opposed to picking him up this summer for the right price and wages. The bigger question is — with all the questions swirling around Spurs at the moment, would he?