The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, May 11

Fore the most part, the Premier League is on even footing when it comes to matches played. And for those who have only played 34 so far? Well, I don’t really care because this blog post concerns the relegation race, and all the teams involved are at 35 MP.

West Ham appeared to play out of the relegation race following a 1-0 victory over Manchester United last week, but there’s still nine points to be played, so who knows?

Southampton for now seem like the only team doomed to the Championship next season, but at least their away days to Plymouth will be shorter than, say, Hull City.

Anyways, here’s the bottom of the table for you all:

15. West Ham (37 Pts, -12 GD)

16. Forest (33 Pts, -30 GD)

17. Everton (32 Pts, -21 GD)

18. Leicester (30 Pts, -15 GD)

19. Leeds (30 Pts -25 GD)

20. Southampton (24 Pts, -32 GS)

Who (aside from Soton of course) do you predict will go down?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Psychos, by Jenny Lewis

And now for your links:

Who will win the EFL Championships? A statistical look that’ll probably be better than what your HIC may or may not write for tomorrow’s hoddle

Why Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect fit for Chelsea

Valerian Ismael named new Watford manager

DC United lose to NY Red Bulls in US Open Cup opener