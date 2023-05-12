Djed Spence picks up season-ending injury, returning to Spurs

Djed Spence’s loan is ending early. The young Tottenham Hotspur right wingback spent the back half of the season on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, but according to quotes from his loan manager Bruno Genesio, he’s picked up an injury that will rule him out for what remains of Rennes’ season. This is according to a report from Ouest France.

“[Spence] is out for the rest of the season. It’s more than a sprain, it’s a nice sprain. He will also return to Tottenham to do his recovery.

Overall it’s been a mixed loan for Spence. He played just less than 800 minutes in all competitions for Rennes, but after a few weeks of acclimation he became a regular starter for Genesio in Ligue 1. However, Genesio hasn’t played Spence at all since he came on for an 8 minute cameo against Lens on April 1. I haven’t been able to really figure out what’s changed such that Genesio decided to replace him in the lineup, but it’s not a good sign.

Spence returns home now to recover, and it’s going to be extremely interesting to see how Tottenham’s new manager handles the right back/wingback situation next season. Unless someone is sold or he’s sent out on loan again, Djed’s going to be competing for minutes with Emerson Royal, or more directly with Pedro Porro who is Spence’s closest analogue on the team. If Spurs qualify for Europe, maybe Spence ends up getting some group stage minutes here or there, but unless he really impresses in the offseason after recovering I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s a candidate to head out again next season.