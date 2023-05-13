Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur’s European aspirations for next season will become much clearer after today’s match against Aston Villa.

With three matches to go, sixth-place Spurs have a three point lead on eighth-place The Villans. While Brighton have two matches in hand on both clubs to complicate things, a victory today would all but seal up some form of European competition for Spurs, even if it is Conference League. We’ve mentioned a few times recently how vital it is to stay in European play to maintain UEFA club coefficient, so this match is pretty damn important.

Ryan Mason has shown some good tactical flexibility so here’s hoping the academy graduate has some tricks up his sleeve against a trick Villa side that before their back-to-back 1-0 losses took 26 out of 30 points. It’s never easy in the Premier League, but this is as crucial of a match as the young interim manager is going to have.

Lineups

Ryan Mason names an unchanged XI pic.twitter.com/JKfyW0Qzxl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 13, 2023

This is your Aston Villa team to face Tottenham Hotspur. #AVLTOT pic.twitter.com/jjtNWUsypw — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 13, 2023

How to Watch

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Villa Park, Birmingham, England

Time: 10:00 AM ET, 3:00 PM UK

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

