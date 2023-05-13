Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham: Spurs Europe hopes take hit at Villa Park

Tottenham Hotspur knew they had a tricky tie against a resurgent Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, but despite an anemic first half might feel a little unlucky that they didn’t come away with at least a draw. Harry Kane inexplicably missed a golden chance one-on-one with Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez, Dejan Kulusevski narrowly missed the goal on a breakaway, and Kane pulled another goal back late on a penalty. It wasn’t quite enough as Villa held on for a 2-1 win, which pulls them level with Spurs on points and goal differential.

Here are my match reactions from this defeat.

Match reactions