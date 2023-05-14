Sunday football open thread

Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! We’ve got a number of Premier League matches for you to watch today, including a real puzzler — Arsenal vs. Brighton. An Arsenal loss just adds to their humiliation over the title, but a Brighton loss helps Spurs (a bit) in their quest for Europe.

But that’s not all — the first leg of the Championship and League 2 semifinals are also happening today, one day after Sunderland (and former Spurs player Jack Clarke) defeated Luton 1-0 yesterday in the other Championship semi first leg. Div. 2-4 tournament footballs are usually fun as hell, so if you have the means to watch, I encourage you to give it a try.

Premier League schedule

Brentford vs. West Ham

9 am ET / 2 pm BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Everton vs. Manchester City

9 am ET / 2 pm BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Arsenal vs. Brighton

11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Championship Playoff

Coventry City vs. Middlesbrough (semifinal first leg)

7 am ET / 12 pm BST

TV: Not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: ESPN+

League Two Playoff

Bradford City vs. Carlisle United (semifinal first leg)

2 pm ET / 7 pm BST

TV: Not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: ESPN+