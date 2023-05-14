Sunday football open thread

Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! We’ve got a number of Premier League matches for you to watch today, including a real puzzler — Arsenal vs. Brighton. An Arsenal loss just adds to their humiliation over the title, but a Brighton loss helps Spurs (a bit) in their quest for Europe.
But that’s not all — the first leg of the Championship and League 2 semifinals are also happening today, one day after Sunderland (and former Spurs player Jack Clarke) defeated Luton 1-0 yesterday in the other Championship semi first leg. Div. 2-4 tournament footballs are usually fun as hell, so if you have the means to watch, I encourage you to give it a try.
Premier League schedule
Brentford vs. West Ham
9 am ET / 2 pm BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
9 am ET / 2 pm BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Arsenal vs. Brighton
11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Championship Playoff
Coventry City vs. Middlesbrough (semifinal first leg)
7 am ET / 12 pm BST
TV: Not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: ESPN+
League Two Playoff
Bradford City vs. Carlisle United (semifinal first leg)
2 pm ET / 7 pm BST
TV: Not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: ESPN+
