Harry Kane shortlisted for Premier League Player of the Season

Good news, everyone! It’s been a miserable season, but at least one of our players is being recognized — Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been nominated for EA Sports Premier League Player of the Season.

A record-breaking campaign for one of our own @HKane has been shortlisted for the @EASPORTSFIFA @PremierLeague Player of the Season — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 18, 2023

This one might be an uphill battle for ol’ Harry. The other nominees include Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (36 goals!) and Kevin DeBruyne, Arsenal’s Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, and Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier. That said, Kane has 27 goals (I know, right?!), which is already his highest tally since 2017-18, and with two games to go.

Weirdly, this is one of the few individual Premier League honors that Kane has never won, which seems almost criminal considering his consistent output over his career. In fact, the last Tottenham player to win the award was Gareth Bale a decade ago. (And yes, we’re allowed to be annoyed that Ruben Dias won it over Kane in 2021, or that Jamie Vardy won it in 2016 when Kane scored one more goal than him.)

If you so desire, you can vote for who you think deserves the award on the Premier League’s website.