good morning all! Erik Lamela will always be Spurs.

——

I like a challenge. I like a reading challenge. So, after tearing through Crying in H Mart while I was self-isolating (highly recommend by the way - the book, not the other thing), I wanted to go a different route.

It’s time to read a classic!

I was poring through the different sections of the bookstore and eventually held five books in my hand - one about mushrooms (I love a mushroom book), the novel City of Thieves, A Clockwork Orange, the novel A Violin Conspiracy and Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s The Story of a Shipwrecked Sailor.

After some waffling I decided on A Clockwork Orange. I never saw the movie, so I may as well read the book.

And I must say it is a difficult read - mostly because the language is difficult to understand!

There’s a lot I don’t quite get: “yeckated”, “malenky”, “milking”, “veck” and so on.

I’ve understood a few through context - “millicent” is a police officer. “Ptitsa” I think is a woman.

I’m four chapters in and hanging in there. From what I understand it’s quite a violent novel!

Has anyone else read this before? If so, any advice for your HIC?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Stealing Romance, by The Milk Carton Kids

And now for your links:

The Athletic ($$) tries to understand what Spurs are looking for in their next director of football

Sheffield Wednesday complete stunning comeback to advance to EFL League One playoff final

West Ham players confront AZ Alkmaar fans after ‘awful scenes’ as family section attacked