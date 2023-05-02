Jurgen Klopp charged by FA over behavior in Tottenham match

Been in the weeds at work today so this article will be rather short — but it’s an important story for a Tottenham Hotspur blog, even if it’s petty and small. Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association over his behavior after Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Spurs.

Klopp spoke to the media immediately after Liverpool’s win and accused match official Paul Tierney as having a vendetta against his club. That’s pretty rich considering Tierney, who undoubtedly had a bad match, made (or rather declined to make) more calls that benefited his side than Tottenham’s. Klopp was no doubt referring to Oliver Skipp’s dangerous tackle (definitely an orange card), but he had the temerity to say “I don’t know what this man has against us” about Tierney afterwards.

That of course also discounts Diego Jota’s shoulder high kick to the head of Skipp, to which Tierney only awarded a yellow card and which VAR upheld upon review, or the penalty shout against Richarlison which was waved away.

Klopp gets away with this kind of crap all the time, and it’s beyond annoying, but at least he’s not going to skate in this circumstance. Most likely this will just result in a fine and not at touchline ban, but at least it’s finally starting a conversation in the media about his behavior. Unfortunately, it doesn’t bring back any of the points Tottenham dropped on Sunday.