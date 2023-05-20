Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford: Match Thread and How to Watch

This roller coaster of a season is almost over, and if Tottenham Hotspur are going to make it into Europe, they have zero margin for error.

With last week’s loss to Aston Villa, one more loss would be catastrophic as Spurs sit in seventh place. Brentford are no slouches either and they have an outside chance of jumping both Spurs and Villa if the dominoes fall right for them. They aren’t going to show up just to roll over and play dead, and Ryan Mason knows that.

The club has a ton of smoke around it regarding a new manager and director of football, but with neither of those spots filled, it’s still Mason’s show. We’ll see what he has cooked up for a solid Brentford side that wants to leapfrog their fellow Londoners.

My only message to Spurs is today is my birthday. Please don’t start it off badly.

Let’s get three points.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 7:30 AM ET, 12:30 PM UK

TV: USA Network (US), BT Sport (UK)

Streaming: PDAZN (Canada)

