 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday football open thread: Happy Arsenal Bottled It Day!

One must take what small pleasures one can.

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Happy Arsenal-Aren’t-Winning-the-Title Day, everyone! It’s a very specific, but very important holiday for Spurs fans, because it means Arsenal aren’t winning the Premier League title, and also despite leading the league for as long as they did will still finish with fewer points than Spurs did in 2016-17. It’s not much to hang your hat on, but after a season like what we’ve had this year, we should take every small pleasure we can.

Oh! Another small pleasure: Chelsea’s going to have to give the guard of honor to City tomorrow as Champions.

Anyway, here’s your Sunday football open thread.

Sunday football schedule

West Ham United vs. Leeds United
8:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock

Manchester City vs. Chelsea
11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...