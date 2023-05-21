Sunday football open thread: Happy Arsenal Bottled It Day!

Happy Arsenal-Aren’t-Winning-the-Title Day, everyone! It’s a very specific, but very important holiday for Spurs fans, because it means Arsenal aren’t winning the Premier League title, and also despite leading the league for as long as they did will still finish with fewer points than Spurs did in 2016-17. It’s not much to hang your hat on, but after a season like what we’ve had this year, we should take every small pleasure we can.
Oh! Another small pleasure: Chelsea’s going to have to give the guard of honor to City tomorrow as Champions.
Anyway, here’s your Sunday football open thread.
Sunday football schedule
West Ham United vs. Leeds United
8:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock
Manchester City vs. Chelsea
11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
