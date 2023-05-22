 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, May 22

It’s another Mingus Monday

By Fitzie
good morning good morning!

It’s been quite a long time since we last had a Mingus Monday. So let’s do one today!

About a month or so ago I picked up one of his records, Blues and Roots. I think it’s the sixth Mingus record I have in my collection now? It’s been a long time since I updated my vinyl list.

I think it’s a unique collection of music he has made. Mingus was obviously a jazz master, and so when a jazz master gives his own take on the blues you come away with a powerful record.

Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting, which was featured in a previous TOTD, features some of that gospel and blues feel that Mingus experienced as a young kid.

“I was born swinging and clapped my hands in church as a little boy, but I’ve grown up and I like to do things other than just swing. But blues can do more than just swing. So I agreed,” he said of the album’s influence.

The album also gives us - at least your HIC - a greater appreciation of Mingus’s skill as a composer. The two trombones and baritone saxiphone give the record a particular deep groove.

Anyways - hope you enjoy today’s Mingus Monday!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Cryin’ Blues, by Charles Mingus

And now for your links:

Dan KP: Tottenham desperate for season to end after Brentford collapse

Charlie Eccleshare ($$): Things keep getting worse for Tottenham

Aladair Gold’s talking points from Spurs’ 1-3 defeat to Brentford

At least 12 people dead after crowd crush at El Salvador football stadium

Vinicius Jr says racism is ‘normal, encouraged’ in La Liga

