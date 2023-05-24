The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, May 24

good morning all!

I’ve been waiting a long time for Conan O’Brien to return to TV. America’s sweetheart ending his long-running reign as the King of Late Night TV in 2021.

For the past two years he’s slowly been building a podcast empire anchored by his own show Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, which now airs on his own Sirus radio channel.

That podcast has developed a spinoff called Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan where the former late-night presenter chats with his fans from around the world.

And now, it appears that podcast is the inspiration behind Conan’s latest television show.

I knew there was some sort of deal Conan had with HBO Max. I just didn’t think it’d be this kind of show. Check out the sneak peek:

The sneak peek features Conan surprising one of his fans in Bergen, Norway, but also with one of his fans in Thailand and other parts of the world.

During his late-night days, especially with TBS, one of my favourite features of his programme were the travel shows. Italy and Cuba were particular highlights. So of course it makes sense for Conan to go back to a format that’s worked so well for him in the past.

Now that we know Conan has a new show coming out, there’s just one question to ask: WHEN is it coming out ?

