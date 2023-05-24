Premier League confirms 2023-24 transfer window dates

Mark your calendars and get ready for a crazy summer. Today, the Premier League has confirmed the dates for both the summer and the January transfer windows, which for those who are new to football are the periods in which Premier League teams can sell or bring in new players.

The summer transfer window will open on Wednesday, June 14, and will continue until 11:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1. (This deadline day date is also, coincidentally, my anniversary. Sorry in advance, honey.)

Because it’s sometimes a good idea to do some basic info for those who are new to Tottenham Hotspur and European football fandom, the “transfer window” is technically a registration window. Teams can, if they want, buy and sell players at any point during the season, but it’s only in the summer and shortened January transfer windows that new players can be registered to play competitive matches with their teams.

So while on occasion you’ll see reports of player deals being made during points outside of the windows, generally they’re phrased as “subject to the window opening” and are rare. The vast, vast majority of player trades and moves happen during these two periods, and if this is your first time through it, there’s gonna be a TON of rumors (and stories about rumors on this blog) this summer.

It feels like we say this every time, but this window is — really and truly — shaping up to be one of the most important transfer windows in Tottenham’s recent history. All indications are that Spurs are gearing up for a massive overhaul of their squad with a new Football Operations head, a new Director of Football (or, if you wish, recruitment coordinator), and a new manager. There’s very likely going to be a LOT of turnover in the playing squad as well, both incoming and outgoing. There’s a ton of work to do, and only about two and a half months in which to do it.

That window also opens exactly three weeks from today. It’s gonna be wild, y’all. Buckle up.