The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, May 25

You might think it’s a day too early to post a hoddle on the final day of the season, but let us not forget the EFL Championship playoff final is on Sunday! Your HIC will be previewing the Coventry-Luton fixture tomorrow.

Tottenham Hotspur’s season is finally, mercifully, coming to an end. Their Saturday kickoff against Leeds will be the last one we see with Ryan Mason in command on the touchline. And possibly the last time we see a fair amount of these players.

It’s been a long, long season. Antonio Conte’s handshake spat with Thomas Tuchel feels like years ago. Richarlison’s two-goal performance against Marseille a distant dream.

As of this writing, Spurs still do not have a Director of Football. Nor do they have a manager for the men’s and women’s squads. Players’ futures are uncertain, with Harry Kane’s the most pressing.

So, I ask, how will you be spending the final day of the Premier League season? Your HIC will probably hit up a Spurs bar (which he has missed the last month or so!) one last time.

I would say I’d be keeping a watchful eye on the relegation race. But, considering Spurs play one of the relegation candidates, that’s kind of obvious isn’t it?

Anyways, my only request for Spurs is to not lose 5-1 to Leeds. That’s all I want.

I just want to enjoy the game.

Arne Slot has said all the right things to prove he’s perfect for Spurs

Premier League relegation fixtures picked for UK TV

Brighton and, by extension, Hove Albion qualify for Europa League

Chelsea to forego end-of-season awards after miserable season

