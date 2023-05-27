Report: Tottenham could move for Manor Solomon on free transfer

Tottenham Hotspur’s men’s first team may not have a manager or a director of football, but apparently that’s not stopping them from lining up potential transfers when the window opens. This latest rumor comes from Jack Pitt-Brooke in The Athletic (£), who states that Spurs are trying to sign Israeli winger Manor Solomon on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk due to the ongoing crisis in the Ukraine.

Tottenham working to sign Manor Solomon on a permanent deal after FIFA ruled that he could go for free this summer. Fulham and others in the mix too. Shakhtar not happy with FIFA ruling. Story with @peterrutzler https://t.co/37rzkcLAdG — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) May 27, 2023

Solomon, 23, spent the season at Fulham on loan after having his contract at Shakhtar suspended due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. FIFA recently ruled that he can leave ol’ Waxtap on a free transfer, and apparently Spurs are trying to convince him to move to North London, if he decides not to just stay at Fulham. And it’s his choice — Fulham would like to hang onto him.

Solomon has been in a reserve role at Craven Cottage, though he does have four goals in just over 540 minutes of action, a pretty okay return. That said, his numbers are... weird. It shows he’s a good dribbler and a volume passer, but his shot production isn’t especially great, which makes him look a little more like a tweener than a winger. People who have watched a lot more Fulham than I have this season have suggested that he looks flashy on the ball but doesn’t have a whole lot of end product — which honestly makes him kinda sound like Israeli Bryan Gil. His good defensive numbers are due to him dropping deep into midfield.

I dunno. Free is free, and I’m sure his wages wouldn’t be extortionate, but it’s not exactly a signing that wows me. That said, Spurs could sign him and flip him for a profit in a year or two and it’d be a pretty decent bit of business. But there’s also a decent chance Solomon just decides to stay at Fulham regardless of our interest, especially since there’s a ton of instability over how Spurs are going to set up and play next season. I’m putting Solomon on the transfer tracker spreadsheet, but Spurs signing him would be a weird signing for a weird player at a weird time.