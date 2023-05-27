Saturday WSL Final Day Open Thread

The Premier League ends tomorrow morning when, traditionally, all 20 clubs play at the same time to avoid any potential collusion issues. The same thing is happening today with the Women’s Super League — the final matchday of the season is this morning, and the title is still, technically, up for grabs. Chelsea has a two point lead over Manchester United heading into the final matchweek, and the Blues are playing away to a desperate Reading who must win to try and avoid relegation. United are playing away at 7th place Liverpool. Leicester City meanwhile are two points ahead of Reading at the bottom of the table, and are away at Brighton today.

And don’t forget about Spurs Women, who escaped relegation danger last weekend with a win over Reading and are away at West Ham today to close out a fairly miserable campaign.

It’s all very dramatic, and you can watch the majority of the games for free on the FA Player! (A few are televised locally and are not streamed)

And there’s more! If woso isn’t your jam (no judgement) then the Championship playoff final is also this morning/afternoon as Luton Town play Coventry City at Wembley to find out who will play in the Premier League next season.

Here’s your open thread. The usual rules apply.

WSL Schedule

West Ham Women vs. Tottenham Women

9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: The FA Player

Reading Women vs. Chelsea Women

9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. BST

TV: none (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: The FA Player

Liverpool Women vs. Manchester United Women

9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. BST

TV: CBS Sports Network (USA), BBC One (UK)

Stream: None

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City Women

9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: The FA Player

Arsenal Women vs. Aston Villa Women

9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: The FA Player

Championship Playoff Final

Coventry City vs. Luton Town

11:45 a.m. ET / 4:445 p.m. BST

TV: none (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: ESPN+