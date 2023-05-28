Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Well, we’ve made it to the end. Tottenham Hotspur’s 2022-23 campaign comes to an end today.

It’s not a dead rubber match by any stretch, but if Spurs are going to stay in Europe, they can’t lay an egg here AND they need some help. The formula is pretty simple: Spurs need a win against Leeds at Elland Road and Aston Villa have to drop points against a Brighton side that have already qualified for Europa and have nothing to play for except pride. They’re locked into sixth place and can’t improve or drop.

This is the end of a rather painful season, one that has seen two managers sacked in short order and Spurs falling off a cliff in the last few months. There’s far more questions than answers right now and today almost feels like a speed bump with what lies ahead in the coming weeks. Leeds, meanwhile, have everything to play for. They’re currently in the drop zone and need a win today and hope Everton and Leicester City both lose, or else they’ll be in the Championship next season. It’s a match that a lot of eyes will be on for those reasons above.

Let’s end it on a high note and send Leeds down at the same time.

Lineups

Our XI for the final time this season pic.twitter.com/NcEkzxZIoc — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 28, 2023

How to Watch

Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Elland Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England

Time: 11:30 AM ET, 4:30 PM UK

TV: CNBC (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

