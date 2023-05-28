Leeds vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Well, it’s been a pretty hellish season but at least Tottenham Hotspur went out in style. Tottenham got an emphatic 4-1 win over Leeds United on the final day of the season at Elland Road, behind a brace from Harry Kane and goals from Pedro Porro and Lucas Moura. The result sent Leeds back down to the Championship, but it wasn’t enough to send Spurs back to Europe. Aston Villa defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1, which was enough to send the Villains to the European Conference League, leaving Spurs out of Europe entirely for the first time in more than a decade.

That also means that this is probably the last time you’ll see a number of these players in a Tottenham shirt. Being out of Europe means Spurs have a LOT of work to do to trim down a bloated team to accommodate a season of one match a week football. Lucas Moura is in that number. Is Harry Kane? Son Heung-Min? Davinson Sanchez? Ben Davies? It all remains to be seen.

For the final time this season... it’s time to rate the Tottenham Hotspur players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

